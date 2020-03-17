St. Anthony’s Junior High School Scholastic Bowl team placed second in the South Central Conference Tournament at Charleston March 7.
The Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Taylorville, new to the conference. St. Anthony fell to Taylorville 225-185 in the round robin, before defeating Mattoon 265-70; Teutopolis, 285-210; Charleston 225-210; and Effingham 210-70.
Individual scorers for St. Anthony in the conference tournament were Joanna Mitchell with a total of 200 toss-up points, Elliot Frisbie with 150, Calvin Sudkamp with 90 points, Maggie Broeker Wright with 20 points, and Max Seachrist and Madison Hoene with 10 each.
On March 10, the Bullpups continued their winning ways in a triangular contest, hosting Mattoon and Teutopolis. The varsity squad defeated Mattoon by a score of 305-120, and Teutopolis 255-185. The junior varsity team fell to Mattoon 100-130, but defeated Teutopolis 100-55.
