St. Anthony’s Junior High School Scholastic Bowl team participated in a triangular match with Mattoon St. John’s Lutheran and Teutopolis on Feb. 11.
The varsity team won both of its matches, defeating Teutopolis 285-60, and St. John’s 320 to 80. The junior varsity team fell to Teutopolis 60-75.
Individual scorers for St. Anthony were Joanna Mitchell with 110 toss-up points, Maggie Broeker with 100, Madison Hoene with 30, Calvin and Veronica Sudkamp with 20 points each, and Susie Broeker Wright, Maddux Clark, and Sadie Stanley with 10 each.
The Bullpups next match is Feb. 20 at Ramsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.