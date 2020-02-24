St. Anthony’s Junior High School Scholastic Bowl team continued its wins in a triangular match at Ramsey Feb. 20.
The varsity team won both of its matches, defeating Ramsey 310-105 and Effingham 320-125. The junior varsity team split, defeating Ramsey 180-105, but falling to Effingham 80-205.
Individual scorers for St. Anthony were Joanna Mitchell with 150 toss-up points, Veronica Sudkamp with 70 points, Maggie Broeker Wright and Elliot Frisbie with 50 points each, Zane Barnes with 40, Sadie Stanley with 30, and Calvin Sudkamp and Elvin Martinez Flores with 10 points each.
The Bullpups next match is Feb. 25 at home.
