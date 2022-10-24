Sainte Marie native chosen for SIUC homecoming court

Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumni and fans gathered on campus for Homecoming 2022 recently.
SIU student body chose the Homecoming Court, which was recognized during football game halftime festivities. The court included Arianna Goss, a senior health care management major with minors in long-term care administration, health care informatics/information management and communications. Goss, from Sainte Marie, has been active in Delta Zeta sorority, Undergraduate Student Government, the Research-Enriched Academic Challenge (REACH) program and volunteer work.
