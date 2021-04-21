Sacred Heart teacher a finalist for St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Award

Sacred Heart School sixth grade teacher Shauna Albert has been selected as a Top 5 Finalist for the St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Award in the Diocese of Springfield.
The award is named in honor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton, who founded Catholic schools in the United States. Nominees are Catholic teachers who are making a difference in the classroom. They go above and beyond, making a deep and personal impact on their students, parents and co-workers. They are authentically living out what it means to be Catholic and are instilling their faith in their students’ lives.
Albert was one of 36 teachers nominated from across the Springfield Diocese. She was selected as one of the Top 5 Finalists based on nominations from the Sacred Heart principal, parish priest and various teachers, parents and students. A team consisting of former Springfield Diocese educators went through the nominations and read all the stories of impact about each teacher, narrowing the list to five finalists.
One submission about Albert states, “Shauna stands out as one of our exceptional teachers. Her small stature and calm voice are marks of her ‘quiet strength’ which engages her students to openly discuss any issues or concerns. She has command of her classroom and the students respect her.”
Another shares, “Shauna is a true asset for Sacred Heart School. I have come to rely on her for her integrity and true desire to motivate our students in both their faith and academic excellence. Shauna does an excellent job of integrating Catholic values in all curricular areas. She seeks opportunities for her students to live their faith, whether it be in organizing service projects or opportunities for devotion.”
