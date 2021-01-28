Effingham — Sacred Heart School is announcing its schedule of events in celebration of the nation-wide, annual Catholic Schools Week which kicks off during Masses the weekend of January 30 and 31 at Sacred Heart Church. This year’s theme is Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service. The School’s mission is to provide strong academics and discipline in a family-oriented atmosphere. Most importantly, we strive to make the presence of Christ felt throughout our classrooms, playground, and extra-curricular activities. We work to serve Christ by serving others, and we provide a wide variety of leadership opportunities in and out of the classrooms.
Sacred Heart School has an exciting agenda of many fun and meaningful experiences planned for Catholic Schools Week!
Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 30/31:
Church and School Families Gathering Together – Student greeters for each Mass; School display in the Church Narthex.
Monday, Feb. 1:
“We are the Hands of Jesus” – Students will trace their hands and write a service commitment on their palm. Hands will be arranged in the shape of a giant heart and displayed at the T.
Kick off of Saving Change to Save Hearts – Fundraiser for the Family Life Center
Tuesday, Feb 2:
How are we Excellent – Students will write words, virtues, and traits that best describe each of their classmates. The teachers will then collect those notes and compile an “Excellence Sheet” for each child.
Prayer Intention Stone – All students will receive a small stone on which they will write an intention or inspirational thought. The stones will be placed around the outdoor water fountain at our prayer service on Wednesday.
Wednesday, Feb. 3:
11:00am Prayer Service at the Fountain – Family members and parishioners are welcome to join our student body around the fountain on the north side of the church. We will pray a decade of the rosary, have a guided silent prayer time, and sing while students place their Prayer Intention Stones around the perimeter of the fountain.
Dress-Up Day – Students may dress up in their Sunday best, or wear their normal school Mass-day attire.
Thursday, Feb. 4:
Movie/Concession Day – Each class will enjoy a movie. Our PTA will visit each class with a fun ‘Concession Cart’.
Sweats Day – Students and staff may wear sweats and sweatshirts.
Friday, Feb. 5:
School Spirit Day – Students and staff are encouraged to wear all the green we can to show our Shamrock Spirit!
Pep Rally with Staff Trivia – We will have a Zoom Pep Rally at 1:15pm featuring fun trivia questions about our staff members.
All students will enjoy one night free of homework determined by each teacher.
