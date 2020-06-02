Sacred Heart School has received a $1,000 grant from Walmart Giving.
The grant will be used toward the Sacred Heart Junior High Space Camp trip in September 2020. Sacred Heart junior high students have been raising money and holding fundraisers the last two years in preparation for this fun and educational trip.
Sacred Heart junior high students go to Space Camp every other year. It is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and is the second largest Research Park in America. Based at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, trainees have an unparalleled environment to spur imagination while being surrounded by space, aviation and defense artifacts. Launched in 1982, Space Camp has inspired and motivated young people from around the world. Trainees cultivate teamwork, leadership and decision-making skills through simulated missions while gaining personal and professional insights.
Walmart seeks to create value in local communities, strengthening them through grants and supporting programs that help them thrive. Each year, Walmart’s U.S. stores and clubs award local cash grants ranging from $250 to $5,000. These local grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart operates.
