Sacred Heart School will welcome students back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The following registration and school information has been finalized:
Registration/Payment Day will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m in the school lobby. All registration forms not completed online must be completed and returned this day; all school fees, PTA/Booster Club fee, as well as a minimum of two weeks of lunch for your student(s) must be paid on this day.
Note the health requirements for the 2019-20 school year: Incoming kindergarten students need to obtain a complete physical from a doctor’s office, a vision exam, and a dental exam. Incoming second grade students need a dental exam. Incoming sixth grade students need to a have a physical from a doctor’s office, as well as a dental exam. Incoming preschool students need to have a physical, diabetes screening, and a lead screening.
Kindergarten Parent Orientation will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the parish center.
A Protecting God’s Children Workshop will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. (immediately following the parent meeting). Call 217-347-7177 to register for the workshop. All SHS parents are required to take this one-time class.
Kindergarten Supply Drop Off will be Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The students can explore the classroom, meet the teachers, and drop off supplies.
Preschool Parent Orientation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m., in the Sacred Heart Parish Center.
Preschool Meet & Greet/Supply Drop Off will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Three-year-old students and parents are invited to visit the classroom and drop off supplies from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Four-year-old students and parents are invited to visit the classroom and drop off supplies from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
School uniforms: K-8 students are required to wear the Sacred Heart School polos/pullovers on Monday-Thursday. If you need new or additional shirts, place your orders with JEDCO as soon as possible. Order are taken online at jedcosales.com and in their store at 2313 Hoffman Drive. We recommend you have your student(s) try on all clothes for the most accurate fit before ordering. As a reminder, shirts can be worn with jeans (except Wednesday for Church), or any colored dress pants, shorts (during designated season) or skirts.
K-8 first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 27. Dismissal will be at 2 p.m. from Aug. 27 to 30.
Regular 2:50 p.m. dismissal will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Preschool 4-year-old class first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 29. This is a full day of class starting at 8 a.m. and dismissing at 1 p.m. The “Clubhouse” program is available after school. This class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Preschool 3-year-old class first day of school is Friday, Aug. 30. This is a full day of class starting at 8 a.m. and dismissing at 11 a.m. This class meets on Wednesdays and Fridays.
This information as well as school supply lists can be found at www.teacherease.com or at www.sheff.org. For questions contact Christy Hakman, Sacred Heart Marketing & Development Director, at 217-347-7177.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.