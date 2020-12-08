Ryan Budde receives Joint Service Commendation Medal

Staff Sergeant Ryan E. Budde distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious achievement as a Detainee Summary Packet Team Leader for a Joint Multinational External Operations Platform in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from July 8, 2019, to Jan. 8, 2020.
During this period, Budde’s resilient leadership enabled synchronization and collaboration across the interagency to further codify partnerships and enhance information sharing within the intelligence and law enforcement communities. Budde was critical to the establishment of strategic priorities for the platform and set the stage for future Task Force success.
These accomplishments will have a long-lasting impact toward combating global terrorism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.