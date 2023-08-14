Art organizations within the east-central Illinois region can now apply for the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant. The application process is open until Sept. 29.
Use of the fund is restricted to presentations that are primarily of the visual and/or performing arts, with priority given to programs presented in the counties of Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie and Shelby. Use of the fund is also restricted to entities of Eastern Illinois University and nonprofit organizations and schools. Grants are not awarded for the purchase of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.
Priority for funding will be given to programs that:
• Target general audiences, especially audiences recognized as underserved in terms of the arts.
• Have a strong educational component to introduce or explain the art form presented.
• Pilot projects or show promise of encouraging follow-up arts activities.
• Make use of Eastern Illinois University resources.
• Capitalize on a unique situation involving a noted artist, troupe or ensemble.
• Show tangible project support (cash and/or in-kind) from the sponsoring entity and/or the targeted audience or community.
To apply go to www.eiu.edu/doudna and click on the grant application tab at the top of the of the main page. Then complete and submit the application. The applications will be reviewed after the Sept. 29 deadline and a decision will be made by mid-October. For questions call 217-581-8513 or email dfmalak2@eiu.edu.
