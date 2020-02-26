Rural King donates to SBL Mobile Miracles Campaign

From left are SBL Health Foundation Director Amy Card, Rural King CEO Alex Melvin, Rural King Divisional Vice President of Purchasing Kyle Banks and SBL VP Operations Kim Uphoff.

Rural King recently donated $15,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit “Mobile Miracles,” a campaign to fund the purchase of a new dental bus. The bus will travel across the region providing preventive and restorative care and oral hygiene education to underserved children up to age 18.

All donors making gifts of $15,000 or more will be recognized on the exterior of the new bus that is expected to cost $600,000.

The bus will replace the now-inoperable one that was purchased in 2008. SBL Dental Services staff provides care to uninsured children, those who receive benefits through Medicaid/AllKids and those whose parents have no means of transportation to a dentist.

For more information about this campaign or to make a donation, contact Amy Card, director, SBL Health Foundation, at 217 258-2511 or acard@sblhs.org.

