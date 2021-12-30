Rural King recently donated $250,000 to the new Hospice House to be constructed on the main campus of Sarah Bush Lincoln, as part of the SBL Health Foundation’s campaign: The most important home you’ll ever build.
“Rural King is a tremendous community partner,” Jerry Esker, Sarah Bush Lincoln President & CEO said. “On behalf of the entire organization and our boards of directors, I want to express my gratitude to the team at Rural King that has supported Sarah Bush Lincoln for many years. Through its generous donations, lives are touched every day. This most recent donation is no different and it will directly impact families across Central and Southern Illinois as they spend last days with loved ones. We’re truly grateful.”
Rural King leadership chose to divide its donation between construction costs of the hospice house and the hospice house endowment. While most insurance companies will pay for nursing care in a hospice house, they won’t pay for room and board. Earnings from this endowment will help those patients who struggle or are unable to pay for their stay. Sarah Bush Lincoln will break ground on the hospice house in the spring.
“Serving our associates, their families, and the communities in which we operate is at the core of Rural King’s values,” Rural King CEO Alex Melvin said. “The new Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House will provide a place of comfort and allow families to say goodbye to their loved ones with dignity. We’re proud to support this project and know that it will bring peace to our friends, family, and neighbors at a time that is so important.”
