Running of the Nerds 5K to exercise body and mind

The Neoga High School National Honor Society will host it Fifth Annual Running of the Nerds 5K Run/Walk fundraiser Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. at Jennings Park.
The money raised will help support service projects and help pay national dues. There is a special brain trivia component along the race course. Signs with different trivia questions and the answers will be placed on the route. At the end of the race, you will have an opportunity to fill out and turn in a sheet to see how much you retained from the questions and answers you read along the course. During the awards ceremony, the first person’s sheet drawn from the box with all the correct answers will win a prize.
There will also be lots of door prize drawings after the race for all participants to have a chance to win.
The race starts at the pavilion at Neoga Jennings Park (east end of 7th Street) Registration will be at the old elementary school building located on 6th Street, next to the park.
