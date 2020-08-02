Jim and Kathy Schroeder and their grandsons, Will and Aiden, made their fourth distribution from LeAnn’s Light (also known as the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment) when the family delivered gift cards to Runde Medical Clinic in Teutopolis, providing children of cancer patients with much needed comfort and lightening the financial burden felt by their families.
LeAnn was a 29-year old mother of young Will and Aiden when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Upon that diagnosis, the Effingham community rallied their support around her and her two sons. The boys were often given toys and other items to keep them occupied during their mom’s hospital stays. The generosity towards her sons inspired LeAnn to give back to her community in the same way. Although LeAnn passed away in April 2015, LeAnn’s father Jim and stepmother Kathy established the LeAnn’s Light with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation to fulfill LeAnn’s desire.
LeAnn’s Light provides cancer patients with gift cards for their children (age 18 and under). These children are often scared of hospitals and worried about their sick parents. Many times the expense of cancer treatments can make seemingly ordinary expenses such as toys, meals out, clothes, even an ice cream cone can seem like a luxury expense. Applications for assistance can be found online at leannslight.com/apply-for-assistance/.
Donations may be made to the LeAnn’s Light by sending checks to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401 (include LeAnn’s Light in the memo) or online at leannslight.com/our-mission/. The Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. All gifts are tax deductible to the extent of the law.
LeAnn’s Light/The LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, visit enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217.342.4988.
