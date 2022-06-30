Rubsam retires after 48 years at Peoples State Bank

Carol Rubsam has been a familiar face to customers of Peoples State Bank for nearly all of her 48 years. Retiring in June as a Teller and Assistant Cashier, Rubsam briefly worked in the Accounting Department in her early days with the bank.
Over the years, Rubsam has grown to cherish the genuine relationship she has developed with her co-workers.
“I love the sense of family around the workplace,” she said.
Rubsam and her husband, Greg, enjoy traveling, camping, canoeing and fishing. They have three children: Matt who lives in Chicago, Stacey and her daughter Christina who live in Newton, and Kevin who lives in Texas.
