Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarships awarded

Eight Effingham County nursing students have been named recipients of the 2022 Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarship.
A total of $12,500 has been awarded to the following students:
Payton Budde is a 2021 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Maryville University of St. Louis to study nursing.
Tyra Bednar is a 2022 graduate of St. Anthony High School. She plans to attend Lake Land College to study nursing.
Molly Niemerg is a 2021 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She is enrolled at Lake Land College studying nursing.
Madilyn Brummer is a 2022 graduate of Dieterich High School. She plans to study nursing at Lake Land College
Kennedy Sowell is a 2022 graduate of Effingham High School. She is planning to attend Vincennes University to study nursing.
Leo Niemerg is a 2022 graduate of Teutopolis High School. He is going to attend Quincy University to study nursing.
Clayton Cramsey is a 2020 graduate of Effingham High School. He attends Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and is enrolled in the nursing program.
Eve Walker is a 2021 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She is attending Eastern Illinois University studying nursing.
The scholarship is available to graduates and current seniors of high schools in Effingham County who plan to pursue a degree in nursing. It was established by Roy Robson and Roma Jackson in memory of their sister, Mary, who was diabetic and required considerable nursing care. Roy and Roma saw first-hand the need for good care and provided a bequest establishing a permanent endowment for nursing scholarships.
