The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced that five Effingham County nursing students have been named recipients of the 2023 Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarship.
A total of $9,500 has been awarded to the following students:
Payton Budde is a 2021 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Maryville University of St. Louis to study nursing.
Cortney Brummer is a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School. She plans to study nursing at Greenville University.
Chelsea Tegeler is a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School. She plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a nursing degree.
Clayton Cramsey is a 2020 graduate of Effingham High School. He attends Illinois State University and is enrolled in the nursing program.
Eve Walker is a 2020 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She is attending Eastern Illinois University to study nursing.
The scholarship is available to graduates and current seniors of high schools in Effingham County who plan to pursue a degree in nursing. It was established by Roy Robson and Roma Jackson in memory of their sister, Mary, who was diabetic and required considerable nursing care. Roy and Roma saw first-hand the need for good care and provided a bequest establishing a permanent endowment for nursing scholarships.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
