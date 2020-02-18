Rotary member talks about long career

Larry Waldhoff has been in Rotary for more than 50 years, but had never given his classification program for which he discusses what he does.
What he's done has been rather extensive, including many years working for the Samuel family at Samuel Music and at Midco International. In fact, Samuel Music founder Lowell Samuel proposed Waldhoff for membership in Rotary.
When the Samuel family decided to retire from the music business, Waldhoff saw an opening. Larry and his son, Matt, are now involved in their own businesses, Piano Network of Effingham and Church Organ Network of Effingham, which have several other locations in central Illinois.
Rotary weekly student guest was Nathan Shackelford, the son of Mike and Leann Shackelford and a senior at Effingham High School.
