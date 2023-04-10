Rotary hears about career academy

The Effingham Noon Rotary Club heard from one of its own at their meeting on March 29.
Norma Lansing is board chairman of the Effingham Regional Career Academy, which has begun offering classes and has plans to offer coursework for students from more than a dozen high schools in the area. ERCA will be located in the Patterson Technology Center building that Lake Land College will be purchasing. The facility will be known as the Effingham Technology Center.
The Rotary weekly student guest for March 29 was Brock Jansen, son of Pete and Brenda Jansen and a senior at St. Anthony High School.
He's a part of St. Anthony's baseball team. His hobbies include fishing, hunting, spending time with friends and family, skiing, wakeboarding, surfing and lots of ping pong.
He has received the league sportsmanship award and was named Most Improved on the baseball team last season, and has been hired as a drone pilot by The Equity.
