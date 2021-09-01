Rotary District Governor visits Noon club

The Rotary District Governor for 2021-2022 paid a visit to Effingham Wednesday.
Heather Stoa made her official visit to the Effingham Noon Rotary Club. The Decatur resident will serve as District Governor through the end of June 2022.
Stoa indicated her theme this Rotary year will be "Focusing on Friendship." She is in her third decade in Rotary. When she was ready to retire from her career in education, she made what she termed a "purposeful decision" to remain active in Rotary, a worldwide service organization. Staying involved has led to Central and South America as well as India.
Stoa is promoting the 100 to 100 Project, a cooperative venture involving the US and Mexico. She said she is big, as is this year's Rotary International president, at keeping the "International" in Rotary International alive.
Stoa noted that an international effort this year is aimed at helping girls. She said the two Central Illinois Rotary districts pretty much mirror the Central Illinois Girl Scouts territory, and is looking at working together on projects to help girls.
Stoa was introduced by Rotary Assistant District Governor and Effingham Noon Club member Joe Fearday.
