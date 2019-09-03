Rotary District Governor visits Effingham

Rotary 6490 District Governor Julie Dobski from Bloomington, Illinois, visited Effingham Sunrise members recently. She brought a children’s book for each member and encouraged everyone to read to their children and grandchildren.
Julie spoke about her goals for the 2019-20 Rotary year. The Rotary International theme is “Rotary Connects People.” Julie’s theme is “We are Rotary. Why am I here?”
Growing District Rotary membership is a main focus this year. She would like clubs to be flexible and create different learning opportunities for members.
Julie is in the process of visiting all 44 clubs in the district. She will take the information she has learned from the clubs’ plans to upload “Best Practices” information on the District website so that all Rotary Clubs can see what other clubs in their district are doing and get new ideas for their own club.
