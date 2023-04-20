Rotary clubs hold joint meeting

The Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotary clubs held a joint meeting on April 19. The meeting was organized by Sunrise President Michael Wall and Noon President Ashley Dillingham, and took place at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
The guest speaker was St. Anthony's President and CEO Chad Markham, who shared that the local hospital experienced a fiscal year in the black and that all of the hospital's infrastructure will remain in place despite troubling times for some other institutions. Markham also shared that St. Anthony's will celebrate its 150th anniversary of care to the Effingham area in 2025.
The joint meeting of the two local Rotary clubs came the week ahead of Rotary Week 2023, a weeklong observance celebrating what Rotary is and what the organization is accomplishing, locally and globally. The week is observed April 24-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.