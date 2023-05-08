Members of Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotary clubs completed a number of people-helping activities during Rotary Week for 2023.
The clubs undertook an Adopt-a-Room project at El Shaddai Homes, an effort to provide a space for pregnant women and their on-the-way or newborn babies.
A major emphasis of Rotary is improving literacy locally and globally. A presentation of books and other reading materials was made to Crisis Nursery of Effingham County.
Rotary Week was celebrated April 24-29.
