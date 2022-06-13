Rotary Club scholarships awarded

Dalton Fox, a graduating senior at Effingham High School, and Bridget Sudkamp, a graduating senior at St. Anthony High School, are this year’s recipients of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s Scholarship Award.
Fox is a valedictorian at EHS, an Illinois State Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, the Society of Academic Achievement, an Effingham County Chamber Up & Coming Awardee, and received IHSA All-State Academic Team Honorable Mention. Fox will be attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall, majoring in Engineering – Construction Management and Business Administration.
In addition to his academic success, he was active in football, basketball and track, and received awards in all three sports. He was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Chess Club, Math Club and Student Council and was a Powder-Puff Football Coach.
Outside of school, Fox has been an active volunteer at his church, Christ Church of Effingham; Effingham Park District; Blessings in a Backpack; Early Learning Center; Corvette Funfest; Effingham County Humane Society; Aces Traveling Basketball Team; Mission Indy Church Trip; American Red Cross; American Heart Association blood drives; and September Gold Star Mission Fallen Hero Ride. In addition, he has worked a variety of jobs. Fox is the son of Jason and Jennifer Fox.
Sudkamp is a National Merit Scholar, an Illinois State Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, Academic Challenge Team and Scholastic Bowl. Sudkamp will be attending Eastern Illinois University in the fall, majoring in Elementary Education.
In addition to her academic success, she was active in school musicals, band, and was a senior retreat leader.
Outside of school, Sudkamp is an active volunteer at her church, St. Anthony of Padua; St. Anthony’s after-school program; Community Support Systems; and the Effingham Public Library. In addition, she has worked a variety of jobs. She is the daughter of Karie and Joe Sudkamp.
This year is the 102nd anniversary of Effingham Noon Rotary. The Rotary Club’s annual scholarship program began in 1989. The $1,000 scholarships are offered to eligible college-bound graduating students from the city’s two high schools. With the presentation of this year’s scholarship, the club has awarded a total of $57,000 since the program’s inception.
The scholarship recipients are selected each year based upon the following criteria: scholastic ability, extra-curricular activities, activities outside of school, honors and awards, and a 750-word essay. This year’s essay topic was “In the Middle of Difficulty Lies Opportunity."
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. The mission of Rotary International, achieved via local clubs, is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
