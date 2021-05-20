Rotary Club Scholarship winners announced

Callista Denoyer, a graduating senior at Effingham High School, and Olivia Spraul, a graduating senior at St. Anthony High School, are this year’s recipients of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s Scholarship Award.
Denoyer is a valedictorian at EHS, a member of the Varsity Scholar Bowl team, National Honor Society and the Society of Academic Achievement. Denoyer is excited about continuing her education and will be attending Eastern Illinois University in the fall, majoring in either Business or Biochemistry.
In addition to her academic success, she was active in musical theater, the Spanish Club, Chemistry Club, Red Regiment Marching Band and Student Council. Outside of school, she is an active volunteer at her church, First Christian, and has supported Jim Beam’s Corner Cattery, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Salvation Army and Special Olympics. Denoyer is the daughter of Angela and Christopher Denoyer.
Spraul is a valedictorian, a member of the Academic Challenge Team, and received National Merit Scholar Honorable Mention. Spraul is excited about continuing her education and will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall, majoring in Business.
In addition to her academic success, she was active in school musicals, Cheerleading, Pep Club, the school newspaper and Student Council. Outside of school, she is an active volunteer at her church, St. Anthony of Padua, Camp Ondessonk, St. Hildegard von Bingen Schola singing group and Special Olympics. Her parents are Carolyn and Dr. Joseph Spraul.
This year is the 101st anniversary of Effingham Noon Rotary and marks the 33rd year of the Rotary Club’s annual scholarship program, which began in 1989. The $1,000 scholarships are offered to eligible college-bound graduating students from the city’s two high schools. With the presentation of this year’s scholarship, the club has awarded a total of $55,000 since the program’s inception.
The scholarship recipients are selected each year based on the following criteria: scholastic ability; extracurricular activities; activities outside of school; honors and awards; and a 750-word essay. This year’s essay topic was “Opening Opportunities: Healing and Hope.”
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. The Mission of Rotary International, achieved via local clubs, is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
