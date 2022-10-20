Rotary International and the 1.3 million people who are part of Rotary Clubs worldwide do many good things. The Rotary Foundation, though, is likely the most helpful of all of the organization’s resources.
Effingham Noon Rotarians were reminded of that at their meeting on Oct. 19. Member Dave Ring, who is chairman of the Noon Rotary Foundation Committee and Vice President of the Rotary Charities Foundation of Effingham, shared information on how Rotary helps locally and globally. Ring shared a video on those activities, then shared a video prepared when Noon Rotary celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020. He also had those present who are Paul Harris Fellows (meaning gifts of $1,000 or more to the Rotary Foundation) and are Sustaining Members of the Foundation stand and be recognized.
Those members present and pictured were Bob Fergus, Newlin Martin, John Kingery, Dan Woods, Dave Ring, Tonya Siner, Bev Soltwedel, Mike Sehy, Club President Ashley Dillingham, Steve Seymour, Greg Sapp, Tony Siemer, Kerry Hirtzel, Mike Varady and Tom Henderson.
The club also works to encourage helpers of all ages. One way is through the weekly Rotary Student Guest program. This week’s Student Guest was Max Sager, son of Matt and Kelly Sager, and a senior at St. Anthony High School. Max had an especially good visit as he also won the weekly 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the 50/50 help support the Rotary Student Scholarship. A $1,000 scholarship annually goes to a senior student at St. Anthony High School and to a senior student at Effingham High School.
