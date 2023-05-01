As one of many activities to observe Rotary Week 2023, members of the Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotary clubs took a day's deliveries to Meals on Wheels recipients around the Effingham area.
One group of Rotarians headed out from Hendelmeyer Park, while the other group departed from HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
The Meals on Wheels deliveries were one of a number of activities for Rotarians during the week, which was observed April 24-29.
