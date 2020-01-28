Rose Ruholl earns Certified Dementia Practitioner designation

The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners, “The Gold Standard in Dementia Education and Certification” announced Rose Ruholl, owner of Visiting Angels Homecare Agency, has acquired the designation of Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP).
The council was formed to promote standards of excellence in dementia education to professionals and other caregivers who provide services to dementia clients. As some may know, the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias continues to increase both nationally and worldwide. While there is a tremendous focus on research for causes, treatment and possible cures for dementia, there is no national standard for dementia-specific education for all health care professionals.
The goal of the NCCDP is to develop and encourage comprehensive standards of excellence in direct-care skills, education and sensitivity in the area of dementia care. It is evident by the representation of Rose Ruholl’s experience and by the educational programs she has completed, that Rose shares the same professional goals. This earned credential recognizes the highest standard in Alzheimer’s and Dementia education for those health care professionals who oversee, manage and supervise the day-to-day operations of dementia care.
