Regional Office of Education 11 hosted Future Teacher Night Wednesday. The goal of the event was to bring options to individuals interested in becoming a teacher. The event was standing-room only with over 75 people in attendance.
Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson said, “We have people call our office every week asking what it will take for them to become a teacher. For each person, the best path may look different.”
Eastern Illinois University shared details of the various programs it offers for all grade levels and content areas. College of Education Dean Dr. Doug Bower brought to attention Eastern’s regional emphasis in highlighting its Rural Schools Collaborative and Grow Your Own opportunities.
Along with Eastern Illinois, out-of-state universities with a major online presence addressed the audience. The University of West Florida’s Teach Ready and Grand Canyon University have programs that allow interested candidates to enroll in classes to complete coursework online.
“We have seen more and more people utilize these options over the past few years,” Thompson said.
With over 75 people in attendance, all three universities stand to see their enrollment increase with hopes of putting a dent in the local teacher shortage.
“We hope people will take advantage of the options presented here and continue on the path to becoming a teacher,” Thompson said.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a classroom teacher who was unable to attend the event is encouraged to call the Regional Office of Education 11 at 217-348-0151.
ROE 11 oversees school districts in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
