Regional Office of Education 3 announced its second quarter honor roll.
Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham
McKenzie Darkow, Alex Eirhart, Byron Guthrie, Jersee Hess, Jordyn Holman, Aaron Mayberry, Darian McElroy, Cher Niemeyer, Dalton Reed, Cameron Stanley, Keydra Teets
TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham
Adrian Stewart
