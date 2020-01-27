Regional Office of Education 3 announced its second quarter honor roll.

Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham

McKenzie Darkow, Alex Eirhart, Byron Guthrie, Jersee Hess, Jordyn Holman, Aaron Mayberry, Darian McElroy, Dalton Reed, RaeLynn Rowe, Cameron Stanley, Keydra Teets

TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham

Kenneth Erickson, Adrian Stewart

