Regional Office of Education 3 announced third quarter honor roll.
Aspire Alternative High School
Rachel Akeman, McKenzie Darkow, Matthew Faught, Aaron Mayberry, Lucas McWhorter, Jacob Paddock, Cheyenne Sarver, Mekiel Spence, Gage Stevens, Magnolia Thompson, Taylor Traster, Dalton Weibking, Jaylin Wilson
TriStar Junior High Safe School
Anna Bird, Madison Boggs, Naomi Boles, Kenneth Erickson, Talan Hemrich, Chloe Marshall
