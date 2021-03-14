Regional Office of Education 3 announced third quarter honor roll.

Aspire Alternative High School

Rachel Akeman, McKenzie Darkow, Matthew Faught, Aaron Mayberry, Lucas McWhorter, Jacob Paddock, Cheyenne Sarver, Mekiel Spence, Gage Stevens, Magnolia Thompson, Taylor Traster, Dalton Weibking, Jaylin Wilson

TriStar Junior High Safe School

Anna Bird, Madison Boggs, Naomi Boles, Kenneth Erickson, Talan Hemrich, Chloe Marshall

