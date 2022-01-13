Regional Office of Education 3 Youth Education Services announced its honor rolls for second quarter and first semester. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the term.

Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham

Second Quarter — Brenden Davis, Jaxon Evans, Gabriel Gordon, JaiLi Gutierrez, MaLeeha Higgs, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Ian Mathews, Aaron Mayberry, Andrew McKee, Zoe Niles, Stacia Schlanser, Bryce Story, Taylor Traster, Jaylin Wilson

First Semester — Brenden Davis, Gabriel Gordon, MaLeeha Higgs, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Aaron Mayberry, Nathaniel Niendiek, Stacia Schlanser, Jaylin Wilson

TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham

Second Quarter — Anna Bird, Lacey Goldstein, Irelyn Willis

First Semester — Anna Bird, Lacey Goldstein, Irelyn Willis

 

Tags

Trending Video