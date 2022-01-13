Regional Office of Education 3 Youth Education Services announced its honor rolls for second quarter and first semester. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the term.
Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham
Second Quarter — Brenden Davis, Jaxon Evans, Gabriel Gordon, JaiLi Gutierrez, MaLeeha Higgs, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Ian Mathews, Aaron Mayberry, Andrew McKee, Zoe Niles, Stacia Schlanser, Bryce Story, Taylor Traster, Jaylin Wilson
First Semester — Brenden Davis, Gabriel Gordon, MaLeeha Higgs, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Aaron Mayberry, Nathaniel Niendiek, Stacia Schlanser, Jaylin Wilson
TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham
Second Quarter — Anna Bird, Lacey Goldstein, Irelyn Willis
First Semester — Anna Bird, Lacey Goldstein, Irelyn Willis
