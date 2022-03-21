Regional Office of Education 3 Youth Education Services announced its honor rolls for third quarter. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the term.
Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham
Rachel Akeman, Sakura Boone, Gabriella Gillespie, JaiLi Gutierrez, MaLeeha Higgs, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Ian Mathews, Trey Minter, Amiyah Robinson, Stacia Schlanser, Salina Veach, Jaylin Wilson
TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham
Vanessa Cornett, Lacey Goldstein
