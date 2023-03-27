Regional Office of Education 3 Youth Education Services announced its honor rolls for third quarter. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the term.

Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham

Sakura Boone, Abby Bryan, Ashton Buchanan, Brendon Buening, Jackson Davis, Keegan Hemrich, Josiah Jones, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Andrew McKee, James Niendiek, Zoe Niles, Remington Pontious, Amiyah Robinson Ethan Utter, Jaylin Wilson

TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham

Caylee Evans, Trinity Feller, Diego Lira Valdez, Terilyn Mull, Raymond Potts, Sydney Soltwedel

