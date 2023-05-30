Regional Office of Education 3 Youth Education Services announced its honor rolls for fourth quarter. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the quarter.
Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham
Sakura Boone, Abby Bryan, Ashton Buchanan, Brendon Buening, Jackson Davis, Serenity Gagliardi, Keegan Hemrich, Josiah Jones, Haley Klein, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Frankie McCord, Andrew McKee, Zoe Niles, Remington Pontious, Amiyah Robinson, Madison Simmons, Ethan Utter, Jaylin Wilson
TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham
Caylee Evans, Trinity Feller, Diego Lira Valdez, Terilyn Mull
ROE 3 Youth Education Services announced its honor rolls for second semester. Honor roll indicates a “B” average or better for the semester.
Aspire Alternative High School, Effingham
Sakura Boone, Abby Bryan, Ashton Buchanan, Brendon Buening, Jackson Davis, Keegan Hemrich, Josiah Jones, Morgen Kuhlman, Mason Loy, Andrew McKee, Zoe Niles, Remington Pontious, Amiyah Robinson, Ethan Utter, Jaylin Wilson
TriStar Academy Safe School, Effingham
Caylee Evans, Trinity Feller, Diego Lira Valdez, Terilyn Mull, Sydney Soltwedel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.