As part of its initiative to highlight the teaching profession and remove barriers to becoming a teacher, Regional Office of Education 11 is granting assistance to inspire future educators and provide them a pathway to pursue their passion for educating future generations.
In an effort to attract more high school students to the teaching profession, Regional Office of Education 11 (ROE 11) is offering five $1,000 scholarships to high schools interested in starting or improving future teacher programs. Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson said, “I hope to see every ROE 11 high school build a successful future teacher organization to ensure the vitality of this great profession in our small, rural school districts.”
Dr. Zakry Standerfer, assistant regional auperintendent, added, “It is critical for the future of our schools that we encourage the best and brightest high school students to pursue the noble profession of education.”
Area high schools are encouraged to apply for the funding by sharing a vision for their future teacher program. Five will be selected to receive $1,000 after applications are reviewed and selected by a designated committee.
It is a priority of ROE 11 to elevate the teaching profession, which includes providing support, resources and recognition for educators. In addition to escalating development and recruitment endeavors, an annual Recognition of Excellence Award was initiated in 2020.
“It is with great honor that we validate the meaningful impact made by our outstanding educators throughout our rural region,” Thompson said.
The Regional Office of Education 11 recently honored 28 educators throughout the region with awards of excellence, recognizing exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools; often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
ROE covers districts, including Cumberland, Cowden-Herrick, Neoga and Stewardson-Strasburg.
