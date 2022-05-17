Seeking to use COVID-related federal funding wisely, the Regional Office of Education 11 reached out to local agencies across its seven-county region to see how they could partner to better serve homeless students.
With timelines in place, 14 local agencies participated in an opportunity to provide new programming, support or supplies for youth. Each agency that applied for the funding received it this spring, allowing them to create a brand new, innovative program or add to their existing programs. Educational supports, mentoring/tutoring, guidance/counseling, personal care items, as well as medication, housing and domestic violence assistance are some of the many resources expanded upon.
The agencies include:
CASA of East Central IL
Catholic Charities
Charleston Area Food Pantry
CEFS
Coalition for People in Need
HOPE of East Central IL
Hopes & Dreams
Hour House
The Haven
Mattoon Community Food Center
Moultrie County Counseling Center
Standing Stone Community Center
ERBA
LifeLinks
Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson expressed his appreciation for these community organizations willing to step up and do more to serve students and families in need.
“We were pleased to have the additional federal funding available and take seriously the responsibility to use the money in the best possible way to improve the quality of life for as many students as possible,” said Thompson.
“We couldn’t wait to present this idea and see how local agencies would plan on using this money,” said ROE 11 Lead Homeless Liaison Teresa Metzger. “The sky was the limit! The bottom line is that students facing home insecurity in our region are being better served and able to be given a bit more assistance due to the extra funds, and that is a good thing."
