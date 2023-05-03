The Regional Office of Education 11 announced the Fourth Annual ROE 11 Recognition of Excellence Award recipients.
The Regional Office of Education 11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-k through grade 12 professional who has modeled excellence in education. Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools, often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
Nominations were accepted through February and reviewed by a committee. One educator per school district was selected to receive the distinguished ROE 11 Recognition of Excellence Award.
“We are privileged to have so many outstanding school professionals within our region passionate about the profession and dedicated to our students. It’s an honor to recognize and validate their meaningful efforts. Education is truly a work of heart and these school professionals work with relentless persistency, creativity, flexibility and competence. Our students, schools and communities benefit from their skills, knowledge and compassion,” said Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson.
Among the recipients are:
Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A: David Wojcik
Cumberland CUSD 77: Roberta Fritts
Neoga CUSD 3: Kirby Davis
Shelbyville CUSD 4: Lucas Quast
Stewardson-Strasburg CUSD 5A: Bev Wascher
ROE 11 Recognition of Excellence Award recipients were presented a certificate and award.
