The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chapter in Effingham had its annual banquet Friday at the Effingham Event Center.
Following is a list of winners of 6x6 Gun Raffle.
CVA Scout 45-70 — Dan from Cerro Gordo
Beretta A300 12Ga. — Derrick from Tuscola
RMEF Weatherby Vanguard 300 WBY — Don from Altamont
RMEF Weatherby Vanguard 6.5 PRC — A.C. from Wheeler
RMEF Kimber 1911 10mm pistol — John from Urbana
Winchester SX4 20 Ga. — Justin from Effingham
Annual banquets help raise money for wildlife. In addition to annual banquets, chapters hold live auctions, general raffles, silent auctions and various games. To find out more about the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, visit www.rmef.org.
The chapter thanks all those who who attended and supported it. The next banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
