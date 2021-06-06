Rock band The Steel Woods to perform in Flora

The Steel Woods will perform at Venue 720 in Flora on July 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7.
The Steel Woods are a hybrid musical force, part hard-edged, part Americana roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal. They have toured with Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Miranda Lambert and Cody Jinks.
They are performing in support of their new record “All of Your Stones,” which was released on May 14. The record has already been well received by the press, including outlets such as Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter, MAGNET and more.
In January, tragedy struck when co-founder and leading light Jason “Rowdy” Cope passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, as the band was completing the album. The recently revealed cause of death was due to complications from severe diabetes. The remaining band members, along with Cope’s family, made the difficult decision to move forward with the release of “All of Your Stones.” This record serves as a tribute to the passion and vision in which Cope emulated as a member of The Steel Woods and is something the band knew Cope would be proud of.
“All of Your Stones” blends elements of hard rock and Southern rock with blues and country influences. Due to Cope’s passing, guitarist Tyler Powers recently joined The Steel Woods as the new lead guitarist. Powers had a long history with Cope and has previously stepped in for the band in the past.
Venue 720 is located at 720 West North Ave. in Flora. To purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/the-steel-woods-tickets-150190881971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.