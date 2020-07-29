Robson Jackson Nursing Scholarship recipients announced

Eleven Effingham County nursing students have been named recipients of the 2020 Roy Robson and Roma Jackson Nursing Scholarship.
A total of $13,000 has been awarded to the following students: Logan Blankenship, Clayton Cramsey, Allison Deters, Brynn Flack, Kayla Herzing, Kaitlyn Holste, Leah Jansen, Allison Niebrugge, Molly Niemerg, Jennifer Robards and Leah Schumacher.
The scholarship is available to graduates and current seniors of high schools in Effingham County who plan to pursue a degree in nursing. It was established by Roy Robson and Roma Jackson in memory of their sister, Mary, who was diabetic and required considerable nursing care. Roy and Roma saw first-hand the need for good care and provided a bequest establishing a permanent endowment for nursing scholarships.
