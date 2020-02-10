Robert Frost, MD, and team join HSHS Medical Group

On March 1, Robert Frost, MD; Tammy Sasse, APRN; and Kathi Vaughn, APRN, are joining HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine & Obstetrics – Altamont. Frost, Tammy and Kathi will continue to practice at 3 Do It Drive in Altamont.
“Patients can count on us to continue to provide the quality of family medicine and obstetrics care we always have, just under a new name,” said Dr. Frost. “I’m excited to start this new chapter for the practice but know that the team you’ve come to know and trust will remain intact.”
As a primary care provider in family medicine, Frost cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management. In obstetrics, he cares for women from puberty through adulthood, focusing on total women’s health and wellness.
Frost earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois-Peoria. He completed a family medicine residency at University of South Florida College of Medicine in Daytona Beach, Florida, and performed an obstetrics and gynecology fellowship at Pinnacle Health in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
As primary care providers, Tammy and Kathi will care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management. As advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), they are highly trained health care professionals fully capable of diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, as well as prescribing medications.
Tammy received her Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Kathi earned her Master of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
