Effingham County Highway Department will be performing road work that will require temporary closures on the following dates.
• Tuesday, April 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon from the four-way stop west to Lakeview Drive.
• Wednesday, April 26, 8:30 a.m. to noon west of Cardinal Drive.
• Thursday, April 27, 8:30 a.m. to noon east of Blue Point (800th Street).
This work is in anticipation of resurfacing Moccasin Road later this summer.
For questions, call the highway department at 217-342-6550.
City of Effingham
From Wednesday, April 26, to Frida,y April 28, contractors will be working in the east lane of Ford Avenue, east of Keller Drive, to remove an entrance and replace curb. While the lane will not be completely closed, flaggers will be present to direct motorists through the work area. The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and follow the directions of the flaggers. It is recommended to use alternate routes if possible.
The City of Effingham roadway closure for Rickelman Avenue is changing.
The contractor plans to move the closure from Stage 1 to Stage 2A. This will change access to the Rickelman Plaza only. Rickelman Plaza will be accessed from the east, U.S. Route 45, starting at 7 a.m., Tuesday April 25. Access to the other local businesses will remain as it has been since the initial closure in March.
Motorists are asked to stay clear of all construction activity and avoid Rickelman Avenue to the extent possible.
For questions, contact city engineer Luke Thoele at 217-342-5300 ext. 5311.
