On Tuesday May 30, milling will begin in Rollin Hills Subdivision in Effingham and should be finished by day’s end.
Driveways will have temporary milling ramps made at each location effective until resurfacing ensues on Friday, June 2. This should be completed the following week by Tuesday, June 6.
On Wednesday May 31, milling will begin on Henrietta Street and should be finished by the end of the day.
Resurfacing will ensue the following day, Thursday, June 1, and should be completed by Friday, June 2.
