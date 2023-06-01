Traveling Art Exhibit
Masks created by military veterans during intensive treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) will be displayed through June 29 at the The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
A vital component of the free therapy veterans with PTSD receive at the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago is art therapy, during which they create two-sided masks. These masks convey to others how they see themselves and how they think the world sees them. In doing so, they offer a revealing, often heartbreaking, but ultimately inspiring look into the reality of PTSD.
The artwork displayed in this exhibit has been intentionally donated by veterans to inspire other veterans to express themselves and heal, and to educate civilians about trauma and trauma recovery.
