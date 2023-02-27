Fourth Street will be closed from Wabash Avenue to Eiche Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree removal.
Cardinal Drive will be closed from Temple Avenue to North Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for culvert replacement. Through traffic should enter through North Avenue.
Hoffman Drive will be closed to through traffic until Thursday, March 2, to replace concrete panels to improve road conditions. Businesses will still have access to their facilities. However, there will be no access to Hoffman Drive from Banker Street.
