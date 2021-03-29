Charlotte Street in Effingham will be closed to thru traffic from W. Rickelman Avenue to Shiloh Avenue. This will be in effect Tuesday, March 30, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. due to fire hydrant replacement.
