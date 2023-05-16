The road entering Coon Creek Recreation was originally scheduled to be closed May 8-19. But due to some unforeseen weather delays, it will be closed until May 26.
The closures will not allow access to Coon Creek Campground and Boat Ramp areas. These closures apply to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Lone Point Boat Ramp can be used as the alternative ramp for this area.
These closures are necessary to provide safety for workers and members of the public while work is being conducted on the sewer line project.
The Corps of Engineers recognizes the impact of road closures on the general public and apologizes for any inconveniences it may cause. For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.
