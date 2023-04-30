Due to the Wernsing Avenue Turn Lane Project, the following lanes will be closed until further notice starting Monday, May 1.
- On southbound Raney Street — the right turn lane at Wernsing Avenue (turning west onto Wernsing Avenue)
- On Wernsing Avenue — the westbound lane between Raney Street and Wabash Avenue
- On northbound Raney Street — the left turn lane at Wernsing Avenue (turning west onto Wernsing Avenue)
This lane closure will affect the Unit 40 bus garage located on West Wernsing Avenue.
To access Wernsing Avenue, west of Wabash Avenue, and Wabash Avenue, north of Wernsing Avenue from Raney Street, traffic will need to use Pike Avenue and Heartland Boulevard.
