Rincker named Farm Credit Agriculture Scholar

Grace Rincker, of Strasburg, was recognized as one of 29 members of the Class of 2021 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a luncheon at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham recently.
Each scholar receives $2,000 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 114 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.
This fall Rincker will attend Lake Land College in the agricultural transfer program with hopes to become an agriculture teacher. She is the daughter of Doug and Marla Rincker of Strasburg.
“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to invest in tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will bring their passion for agriculture into careers that shape the future of the industry and Rural America, in turn Helping Farm Families Succeed.”
